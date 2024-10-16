Trending

Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana

Atif Aslam celebrates his wife's birthday with love and joy

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Atif Aslam melted hearts with a sweet birthday greeting for wife Sara Bharwana. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Pehli Dafa singer dropped happy pictures with his wife, showing off their unbreakable bond. 

In the birthday post, the Jal Pari crooner enchanted fans with his genuineness and love for his wife.  

Along with the photos, the talented singer penned a heartwarming romantic caption, "I haven't stopped smiling from the moment our eyes met. Happy birthday my love."


Shortly after the clicks went viral, fans poured warmth in the comments section.

One user penned, ''Happy birthday to the queen. Mashallah stay blessed you two! Missing my lil friend." 

"In a world full of noise. Atif a\nd Sara's love is like a beautiful melody that touches hearts," a second fan noted. 

The third added, "Thankgod we have legends like Atif Sir.. telling this generation what love looks like." 

Atif Aslam tied the knot with his childhood lover Sara Bharwana in 2013 and share three children together, with whom he has built an exquisite family life. 

