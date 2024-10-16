Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others

Britney Spears opened up about her ‘crazy girl crushes’ as she confessed her admiration for Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Pamela Anderson and others.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday the Womanizer singer revealed her love for favourite female celebrities.
She stated, “Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on !!! Let's talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend !!!”
The Toxic singer continued, “I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!!” adding, “[Pamela Anderson] is a classic babe and seems so sweet !!!”
Expressing her admiration for the Black Swan actress, “Natalie Portman because I feel like she’s the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on !!!”
Spears added, “Camila Cabello the singer because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!!
She went on to say, “Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that !!!”
Spears also gushed over Jenner, writing, “Is it even normal to be that pretty ??? Geez.”
Revealing the reason for writing the note she admitted she had “no idea” why she was writing the note at the time.
Notably, Spears did int include Taylor Swift’s name in the list but previously she revealed that she has major girl crush on the Lover crooner.