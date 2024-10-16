Entertainment

Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others

Britney Spears revealed her admiration for Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Pamela Anderson and other

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others
Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others

Britney Spears opened up about her ‘crazy girl crushes’ as she confessed her admiration for Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Pamela Anderson and others.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday the Womanizer singer revealed her love for favourite female celebrities.

She stated, “Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on !!! Let's talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend !!!”

The Toxic singer continued, “I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!!” adding, “[Pamela Anderson] is a classic babe and seems so sweet !!!”

Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others

Expressing her admiration for the Black Swan actress, “Natalie Portman because I feel like she’s the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on !!!”

Spears added, “Camila Cabello the singer because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!!

Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others

She went on to say, “Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that !!!”

Spears also gushed over Jenner, writing, “Is it even normal to be that pretty ??? Geez.”

Revealing the reason for writing the note she admitted she had “no idea” why she was writing the note at the time.

Notably, Spears did int include Taylor Swift’s name in the list but previously she revealed that she has major girl crush on the Lover crooner.

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

Entertainment News

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Shawn Mendes leaves fans mesmerized with powerful vocals at Nashville concert
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Zendaya gets ‘obsessed’ with new ‘special’ campaign for clothing line
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Sebastian Stan claps back at Trump's negative remarks on biopic 'The Apprentice'
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Cher, AE Edwards steal spotlight with cozy moments on Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Bella Hadid closes 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion show with angelic catwalk
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Patrick Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift's adorable bond with his daughter Sterling
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Taylor Swift appears to confirm marriage plans with Travis Kelce
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Kanye West hiding from Bianca Censori’s gangster father after targeting mother-in-law