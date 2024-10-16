Lionel Messi claims THIS ‘can be my last' game after Argentina win

Lionel Messi has made headlines with his cryptic message about retirement after stellar performance at South American World Cup qualifying.
On Tuesday night, the legendary player scored three goals and adding two assists in a massive win over Bolivia
After 6-0 win for Argentina at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium, the 2022 World Cup winner noted that the end of his career is near.
He said, "It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans. It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home."
Messi was asked if he sees himself playing with Argentina until the 2026 World Cup.
To which, the Inter Miami captain replied, “I didn't set any date or deadline about my future. I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games."
Moreover, Messi missed the two rounds of the competition due his right ankle injury in September.