Lionel Messi claims THIS ‘can be my last' game after Argentina win

The legendary footballer Lionel Messi scored three goals for Argentina during South American World Cup qualifying

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Lionel Messi has made headlines with his cryptic message about retirement after stellar performance at South American World Cup qualifying.

On Tuesday night, the legendary player scored three goals and adding two assists in a massive win over Bolivia

After 6-0 win for Argentina at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium, the 2022 World Cup winner noted that the end of his career is near.

He said, "It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans. It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home."

Messi was asked if he sees himself playing with Argentina until the 2026 World Cup.

To which, the Inter Miami captain replied, “I didn't set any date or deadline about my future. I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games."

Moreover, Messi missed the two rounds of the competition due his right ankle injury in September.

Thomas Tuchel in line to become third non-British manager of England team
Rafael Nadal's retirement video becomes most liked tennis post
Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club
Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of sexual assault allegations
Shaheen Afridi wishes Babar Azam happy 30th birthday amid test squad snub
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan
PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad
THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League