Prince William shares exciting news ahead of King Charles Australia trip

The Prince of Wales, William gave an exciting nod Thomas Tuchel on becoming the head coach of England's football team The Three Lions.
Shortly after his fun-filled meet and greet with the NFL Flag's athletes, William extended warm wishes to the new coach, with a heartfelt message.
"Exciting times for @england, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins," William wrote alongside a photo of Tuchel.
William further noted, "Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we're all behind you! W."
Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel also expressed his excitement over serving England's football team as the third non-british coach.
"I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already," he noted.
Tuchel further added, "To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."
Thomas Tuchel's formal unveiling is expected on Wednesday at Wembley.
Prince William celebrated this new appointment on the same day his father King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will embark on Australian trip.