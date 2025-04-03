Royal

King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours

Prince Harry might embark on a trip to the UK next week after father King Charles' health scare

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours
King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours

King Charles has shared first statement amid Prince Harry’s UK return speculations.

The Duke of Sussex might visit the UK next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements. The crucial hearing is set to take place in London from April 8 to 9.

On April 3, the British monarch stepped out to visit humanitarian air operator, Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Charles also released a video message, in which he can be seen unveiling a new aircraft to MAF’s 80th anniversary.

“The King has visited humanitarian air operator, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), to celebrate their 80th anniversary as well as the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence. @MAF_US, believed to be the world’s largest humanitarian air operator, flies to 14,000 remote destinations to deliver support to isolated communities including access to medicine, technology and education,” the caption read.


Related: Prince Harry shares 'heartbreaking' statement on Sentebale controversy

The statement further read, “His Majesty unveiled their new aircraft, which will deliver aid to remote regions in Papua New Guinea, and had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers of MAF.”

Charles' latest outing comes on the heels of a Court of Appeal ruling, which stipulated that Harry's trial will be conducted in public, with only sensitive evidence being presented during brief private sessions.

Related: Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause

Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’
Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’
King Felipe warmly embraces disabled students in delightful new visit: Watch
King Felipe warmly embraces disabled students in delightful new visit: Watch
Prince Harry shares 'heartbreaking' statement on Sentebale controversy
Prince Harry shares 'heartbreaking' statement on Sentebale controversy
Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation
Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation
Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause
Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence
Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence
Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties
Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties
Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing
Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing
Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles
Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles