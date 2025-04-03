King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours

King Charles has shared first statement amid Prince Harry’s UK return speculations.
The Duke of Sussex might visit the UK next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements. The crucial hearing is set to take place in London from April 8 to 9.
On April 3, the British monarch stepped out to visit humanitarian air operator, Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Charles also released a video message, in which he can be seen unveiling a new aircraft to MAF’s 80th anniversary.
“The King has visited humanitarian air operator, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), to celebrate their 80th anniversary as well as the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence. @MAF_US, believed to be the world’s largest humanitarian air operator, flies to 14,000 remote destinations to deliver support to isolated communities including access to medicine, technology and education,” the caption read.
The statement further read, “His Majesty unveiled their new aircraft, which will deliver aid to remote regions in Papua New Guinea, and had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers of MAF.”
Charles' latest outing comes on the heels of a Court of Appeal ruling, which stipulated that Harry's trial will be conducted in public, with only sensitive evidence being presented during brief private sessions.
