King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s Vietnam state visit continues in Ho Chi Minh City today!
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 3, the Royal Family of Belgium shared a collection of photographs as they updated about the Monarch and the Queen Consort’s state visit to the Asian country.
In the carousel of photos, the King and Queen can be seen delightfully interacting with young bakers at Puratos, a bakery school operated by Belgium’s multinational Puratos Group.
Puratos, which was founded in 1919, is headquartered near Brussels, Belgium, and offers a huge variety of innovative products and services for the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors, serving artisans, retailers, and industrial companies globally.
“Today, the State Visit continues in Hô Chi Minh City, the metropolis in Southern Vietnam !” shared the Royal Family in the caption.
They added, “The King and Queen first meet the students of the bakery school of the multinational @puratosgroup. Some 50 young Vietnamese from vulnerable communities in the region are currently training there to become bakers and pastry chefs.”
The caption further added, “Some of them also get the chance to continue their studies abroad - including in Belgium - thanks to scholarships.”
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium began their Vietnam state visit on March 31 and are set to conclude it on April 4, 2025.