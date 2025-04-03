Royal

Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation

Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is set to graduate from her first service in army this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025

Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation


Crown Prince Haakon commended the Brigade Nord’s Engineer Battalion with a heartfelt statement.

During his visit at Skjold Camp to inspect the Engineer Battalion, the future king of Norway praised the service and contribution made by the specialized military unit of Brigade Nord.

Taking to its Instagram account on Thursday, April 3, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a delightful video of Crown Prince Haakon delivering a speech at the camp.

“’I want to thank you for the service you do, and for helping to keep Norway safe,’ said Crown Prince Haakon when he inspected the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp,” the Royal Family shared.

Related: Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone

The Norwegian Royals also noted, “This week, Princess Ingrid Alexandra will graduate from her first service in the Army, at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.”

Princess Ingrid, who is second in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne, has been serving the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv for the past 15 months.

In a previous Instagram update, the Royals shared that the Princess and her fellow soldiers in the Engineer Battalion at Skjold Camp were awarded the Military Merit Medal during a ceremonial parade in the camp.

Related: Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday

Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause
Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence
Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence
Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties
Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties
Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing
Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing
Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles
Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles
King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare
King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare
King Charles bestows rare Royal honour to car manufacturer Aston Martin
King Charles bestows rare Royal honour to car manufacturer Aston Martin
Meghan Markle As Ever products sold out within hour of brand launch
Meghan Markle As Ever products sold out within hour of brand launch
Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients
Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients