Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation

Crown Prince Haakon commended the Brigade Nord’s Engineer Battalion with a heartfelt statement.
During his visit at Skjold Camp to inspect the Engineer Battalion, the future king of Norway praised the service and contribution made by the specialized military unit of Brigade Nord.
Taking to its Instagram account on Thursday, April 3, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a delightful video of Crown Prince Haakon delivering a speech at the camp.
“’I want to thank you for the service you do, and for helping to keep Norway safe,’ said Crown Prince Haakon when he inspected the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp,” the Royal Family shared.
The Norwegian Royals also noted, “This week, Princess Ingrid Alexandra will graduate from her first service in the Army, at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.”
Princess Ingrid, who is second in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne, has been serving the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv for the past 15 months.
In a previous Instagram update, the Royals shared that the Princess and her fellow soldiers in the Engineer Battalion at Skjold Camp were awarded the Military Merit Medal during a ceremonial parade in the camp.
