Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements.
The two-day legal proceeding, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9, will take place in London.
Following a recent Court of Appeal order on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex's appeal will be conducted mostly in public and only the most confidential evidence will be heard during "short periods in private" sessions.
"it should be possible to conduct most of the appeal in public, with only short periods in private,” the judges stated.
Related: Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
This decision was made by Court of Appeal judges Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean, and Lord Justice Edis, who cited the principle of "open justice" as the basis for their ruling.
Prince Harry first took legal action against the Home Office in 2020 over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.
The High Court was told that the decision was made as a result of a change in the duke's status after he stopped being a "full-time working member of the royal family".
Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the Duke's case in February last year.
Prince Harry is now appealing against that ruling in next week's scheduled hearing.
Related: Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud