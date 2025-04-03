Royal

Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause

The Duke of Sussex's appeal against the Home Office will be heard in London next week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Prince Harry to return to UK for Court of Appeal hearing
Prince Harry to return to UK for Court of Appeal hearing

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements.

The two-day legal proceeding, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9, will take place in London.

Following a recent Court of Appeal order on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex's appeal will be conducted mostly in public and only the most confidential evidence will be heard during "short periods in private" sessions.

"it should be possible to conduct most of the appeal in public, with only short periods in private,” the judges stated.

Related: Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out

This decision was made by Court of Appeal judges Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean, and Lord Justice Edis, who cited the principle of "open justice" as the basis for their ruling.

Prince Harry first took legal action against the Home Office in 2020 over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

The High Court was told that the decision was made as a result of a change in the duke's status after he stopped being a "full-time working member of the royal family". 

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the Duke's case in February last year.

Prince Harry is now appealing against that ruling in next week's scheduled hearing.

Related: Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud

Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation
Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence
Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence
Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out
Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties
Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties
Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing
Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing
Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles
Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles
King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare
King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare
King Charles bestows rare Royal honour to car manufacturer Aston Martin
King Charles bestows rare Royal honour to car manufacturer Aston Martin
Meghan Markle As Ever products sold out within hour of brand launch
Meghan Markle As Ever products sold out within hour of brand launch
Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients
Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients