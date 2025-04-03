Queen Margrethe takes major role amid King Frederik’s absence

Queen Margrethe has stepped into a prominent role amid King Frederik’s absence.
Taking to Instagram, the Danish palace account shared the glimpses of the former Monarch of Denmark, who reopened the historic Viking Longhouse at Trelleborg after extensive renovation.
The Palace wrote the caption, “After an extensive renovation, the Longhouse at the Viking fortress Trelleborg was officially reopened, with Queen Margrethe as the guest of honor.”
They noted, “The Longhouse was originally built in 1942 as the world’s first reconstruction of its kind and has served for over 80 years as a key site for showcasing the Viking era. Now, it has been restored with a new roof and carefully renewed details, staying true to the original design.”
“Upon arrival, Queen Margrethe was welcomed by representatives from the National Museum and Slagelse Municipality before being given a tour of the updated exhibition,” the Palace continued.
The Palace mentioned, “The inauguration featured speeches, followed by Her Majesty unveiling a commemorative plaque.”
To note, Queen Margrethe outing came amid King Frederik and Queen Mary on a three days diplomatic state visit to France.
As per the Palace, the Danish King and Queen paid a state visit to France the days of 31 March - 2 April 2025.
