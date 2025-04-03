Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has received star support from notable Hollywood personalities.
In her latest Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 3, the Duchess of Sussex re-shared stories posted by Kris Jenner – American media personality, Anine Bing – Danish model, influencer, and fashion designer, and Zoe Saldana – American actress.
The A-listers took to their official social media handles to give a huge shoutout to the mother-of-two, who sent them gift sets that included some products of her newly launched lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Sharing a snap of the sweet gift box, Kris Jenner penned, “I can’t wait to try every single thing! I’m so excited!!!! @meghan @aseverofficial.”
The Emilia Pérez starlet also posted a photograph of the exquisite gift box and wrote, “Thank you @meghan For this beautiful and yummy gift! Proud of you @aseverofficial.”
Meanwhile, Anine also turned to Instagram Story, shared a picture of the products and tagged “@meghan @aseverofficial” along with a white heart.
Meghan Markle, who launched As Ever on April 2, 2025, debuted with a collection of products, including raspberry jam, herbal teas, wildflower honey, and baking mixes.
Her raspberry jam, which is priced £10.80 ($14), was sold out in just under an hour.