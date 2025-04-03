Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’

Royal

  • April 03, 2025
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has received star support from notable Hollywood personalities.

In her latest Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 3, the Duchess of Sussex re-shared stories posted by Kris Jenner – American media personality, Anine Bing – Danish model, influencer, and fashion designer, and Zoe Saldana – American actress.

The A-listers took to their official social media handles to give a huge shoutout to the mother-of-two, who sent them gift sets that included some products of her newly launched lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Sharing a snap of the sweet gift box, Kris Jenner penned, “I can’t wait to try every single thing! I’m so excited!!!! @meghan @aseverofficial.”

P.C. Instagram/meghan
The Emilia Pérez starlet also posted a photograph of the exquisite gift box and wrote, “Thank you @meghan For this beautiful and yummy gift! Proud of you @aseverofficial.”

Meanwhile, Anine also turned to Instagram Story, shared a picture of the products and tagged “@meghan @aseverofficial” along with a white heart.

Meghan Markle, who launched As Ever on April 2, 2025, debuted with a collection of products, including raspberry jam, herbal teas, wildflower honey, and baking mixes.

Her raspberry jam, which is priced £10.80 ($14), was sold out in just under an hour.

