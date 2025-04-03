Prince Harry’s home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out

A newly resurfaced home portrait featuring Prince Harry and Princess Diana has sparked discussion, as Prince William is noticeably absent from the intimate family moment.
At the Duke of Sussex's Montecito home, Meghan Markle allowed the press to show the bits of her home ahead of the As Ever launch - the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand.
Julia Moskin, a food reporter at the New York Times shared the details of rarely-seen home of Prince Harry and Meghan, noting, "Unlike the sleek white kitchen in [With Love, Meghan], [the Duchess of Sussex's] kitchen - designed and built by the previous owners - has a weathered wooden island (in addition to a marble one), a well-used Viking stove and classic accents of blue-and-white tiles.”
She added, "There’s an old-fashioned butler’s pantry with cabinets holding glasses and tea sets, and a modern pantry stuffed with carefully organized ingredients and snacks.
The reporter continued, "Shelves hold cookbooks by Giada De Laurentiis, Yotam Ottolenghi and Toni Tipton-Martin, and a well-thumbed copy of 'From Seed to Skillet,' the 2010 classic by the celebrity gardener Jimmy Williams about creating and cooking from a home garden."
Moskin also mentioned a picture of the late Princess Diana and Prince Harry hanging in the Montecito mansion.
Notably, Prince William was not present in the photograph.
Moskin explained, "And just outside the door, a framed picture of Harry as a boy with his mother, Princess Diana, holds pride of place."
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan departed the UK in 2020.
