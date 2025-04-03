Duchess Sophie releases video message amid claims of ‘seeking’ more royal duties

Royal

  • April 03, 2025
Duchess Sophie has released a video message amid reports that she is seeking a more prominent role in royal duties.

The wife of Prince Edward released the statement to commemorate World Autism Acceptance Month, as royal patron of the National Autistic Society.

In a video message shared to the charity's official Instagram account, Sophie thanked the public for support, but asserted that more needs to be done for autistic people.

"April is when we celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together, to raise awareness and increase acceptance of autism, helping to create a society where autistic people are supported, understood and empowered,” she said.

Related: Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients


Sophie further added, "Awareness of autism is increasing, but there is still so much more to do to ensure autistic people receive the right support across all aspects of their lives, including education, employment, diagnosis and mental health."

"World Autism Acceptance Month encourages us to celebrate autistic adults and children, and find out more about the steps we can all take to create a more inclusive and accepting world," also thanking the public for "continued interest and support,” she concluded.

The Duchess's heartfelt message comes amid reports that she is seeking a more prominent role in royal duties.

According to sources, Duchess Sophie is "chomping at the bit" to take on more responsibilities, particularly in light of King Charles's recent health challenge, as per The Sun.

Prince Harry's home portrait with Princess Diana sparks talk as William is left out

