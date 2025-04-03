 Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • April 03, 2025
Queen Mathilde of Belgium is known for her vibrant fashion sense and her recent state visit to Vietnam was no exception!

The Queen made a stunning impression with her bold and thoughtful fashion choices during a recent state visit to Vietnam with her husband, King Philippe.

For the first day of the country tour, the 52-year-old royal donned a stunning mustard-colored knee-length dress by her favorite designer, Natan, which perfectly complemented the façade of the French Colonial Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

Queen Mathilde paired her cascading gown with matching shoes from Natan and a golden brooch crafted in a leaf design.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

For the hat, Her Majesty once again turned to one of her most trusted milliners, Fabienne Delvigne.

The King and Queen’s visit to Vietnam, which took place from April 1 to 3, 2025, included a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of National Heroes and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, followed by a gala dinner by the Vietnamese President and First Lady.

Queen Mathilde fashion choices remained evident throughout the trip, as she balanced her signature bold style with thoughtful references to Vietnamese culture.

