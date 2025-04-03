King Felipe warmly embraces disabled students in delightful new visit: Watch

King Felipe delighted young students with a warm visit.
On Thursday, April 3, the Spanish Royal Family took to Instagram to share about the Monarch’s latest visit to a school of students with “special educational needs.”
In a video shared by the Palace, Felipe can be seen smiling as he delivered a speech, which then transitioned into a next clip that showcased him tour the school and interacting with the students.
One of the highlights in the video captured the King actively listening to a young female student reading a book after which he gave her a warm hug, appreciating the girl over her progress.
Related: King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit
He was also seen playing with the students present at the institute.
“The King visits the Purísima Concepción Special Education Center of the Hospitaller Sisters of Granada and presents them with the Princess of Girona School of the Year 2023 Award for "their leadership in highlighting inspiring projects that lead us to a truly inclusive school,” shared the Royal Family.
Briefing about the school’s purpose, the Royals shared that the center serves students with special educational needs, including “functional, cognitive, physical/motor, and emotional control/explosion diversity.”
They also noted that it “shares knowledge and experiences with schools at all levels to make them inclusive through various areas such as training, the development of specialized methodologies, research, innovation, counseling, and awareness-raising.”
Related: King Felipe steps out for key royal engagements after 11-M victims memoriam
After his visit to the school, King Felipe then inaugurated the “Parliamentary Forum on the Future of the Mediterranean” which works to bring together parliamentary representatives from the Member States to discuss “migration, climate change, youth employment, and gender equality, among other topics”