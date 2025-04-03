Royal

Queen Mary stuns in 175-year-old heirloom jewel during Paris outing

King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted a return dinner at Le Grand Hotel in Paris, France

  April 03, 2025
Queen Mary dazzled in Paris, wearing a stunning 175-year-old heirloom jewel, a historic piece that added a touch of royal elegance to her visit.

The Danish Queen donned a glittering family heirloom around her wrist as she and King Frederik hosted a return dinner at Le Grand Hotel in Paris, France, on Tuesday evening.

Queen Mary and King Frederik, set to mark the end of their three-day state visit on Wednesday, welcomed more than 300 guests for a return dinner after Monday's gala dinner with President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Mary served looks in a black semi-sheer coat dress by Italian label, Taller Marmo, with gold embroidered flowers.

To elevate the elegance she paired her dress with gold filigree earrings and Queen Louise of Sweden-Norway's engagement bracelet.

The gold chain bracelet, featuring a large diamond flanked by two smaller ones and surrounded by three diamond-encrusted rings, is 175 years old.

It has an historic value as it was an engagement gift from Karl XV of Sweden to his wife, Queen Louise, in 1850.

The gold chain bracelet is part of the jewellery in the Danish Royal Property Trust.

Queen Mary also wore this piece at a New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen in January.

