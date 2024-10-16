Feroze Khan drops unseen picture from ‘Humraaz’ set: SEE

Feroze Khan posted a delightful picture from the set of his next drama Humraaz.
On Tuesday, the Khumar actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture with caption, “humraaz in the making. Coming soon.”
The photo featured the main actor intently looking at the script with his hands on the table.
On the other hand, the picture also included the actress playing the role in Jaan Nisar drama, Kinza Malik, looking towards the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star.
His ardent fans rushed to the comments section to shower love.
“Good luck insh Allah” a fan wished him luck.
Another user wrote, “It's going to be another blockbuster Insha'Allah !”
Calling the Habs actor king, an admirer effused “King is back to rule entire world.”
A fan invited the star to Turkey by stating “MaşaÂllah come to Türkiye”
To note, the 8.6M followers of the television actor are excited as this drama will air long time after Feroze's last drama, Khumar.
According to another Instagram post by Feroze, the drama Humraaz will also mark the debut of his son, Sultan.
The release date and time of Humraaz is not revealed yet.