Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Indian airlines have received at least 10 hoax bomb threats in the last 48 hours which have affected flight operations.

According to BBC, numerous flights have been delayed and diverted after the airline received the threat. Singapore Air Force on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, sent two fighter jets to escort Air India Express aircraft away from the populated areas.

An Air India plane that took over for Chicago made an emergency landing at the Canadian airport.

Moreover, Air India in a statement on Tuesday said that the airlines have faced “a number of threats in recent days” and all of them were found to be hoaxes.

Along with Air India IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air flights have also received threats.

SpiceJet, which received a threat on a flight to Mumbai from the northern city of Darbhanga stated, “The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai Airport and was directed to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure. As a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously.”

Furthermore, Air India asserted that they are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and identifying people behind the threats. The airline vowed to take legal action to recover damages caused by the chaos.

