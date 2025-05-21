‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment

The Voice has officially crowned its Season 27 winner!
Following a thrilling finale packed, powerhouse performances and emotional goodbyes, on Tuesday, May 20, Adam David was crowned the winner of season 27 of The Voice.
The victory marked two consecutive wins for coach Michael Bublé.
The moment David's name was called, a visibly thrilled Bublé jumped up and hugged the crying contestant.
"I love you, man," Bublé told David before he was crowned season 27 champ. "You’re my kind of artist... Congratulations, I knew you’d get here."
David won after he beat fellow Team Bublé contestant Jadyn Cree, Team Ballerini's Jaelen Johnston, Team Levine's Lucia Flores Wiseman and Team Legend's RENZO.
On the show, he spoke candidly about his struggle with addiction, sharing how music became a vital outlet for processing his emotions.
“I started playing guitar when I was 8,” David told Deepest Dream.
He added, “And I was always making things, I was always kinda like coming out with little, simple melody things on the guitar. I was just having fun, and my uncle sang so I grew up seeing him singing and playing and that’s something that I wanted to do.”
“It’s a scary thing to put yourself out there,” he told the outlet.
David mentioned, “And just to know that I have so much support from people that I don’t even know is a really special thing for me.”
Adam David in Semi-finale:
In the semi-finals, David did not make it into the Top 4 and had to sing for an instant save, which ultimately placed him in the finale.