Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their surprise engagement in December last year

  • May 21, 2025
Ed Sheeran recently disclosed a major secret regarding Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco’s wedding.

The Shape of You hitmaker has taken a Lie Detector Test while speaking with Vanity Fair, where he revealed an eyebrow-raising secret about the couple’s upcoming marriage. 

Sheeran said that he has prepared the guest list for Gomez and Blanco’s wedding.

However, the globally known musician has not revealed the names of the guests who have been invited by the pair, who got quietly engaged in December last year.

Benny Blanco breaks silence on wedding rumours with Selena Gomez: 

According to People, Blanco, who has collaborated on several songs with Ed Sheeran, shared an exclusive update about his wedding with Gomez.  

Last month, the 37-year-old American record producer said, "We haven't figured out anything in our wedding yet."

"The only thing I've said straight up, as a part of the food, is that I want [Jewish cook and food writer] Jake [Cohen] to do the challah," Blanco remarked.

The songwriter further noted that he only cares about the food at his intimate wedding function.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have not officially revealed the exact date of their marriage.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco release music album I Said I Love You First: 

The duo has recently released their music album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21st. 2025.

Selena and Benny’s 14-track music collection marked their first official project after their surprise engagement. 

