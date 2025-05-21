Kate Middleton returns to Chelsea Flower Show with Prince William

Kate Middleton has finally returned to the 2025 royal Chelsea Flower Show with her husband, Prince William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the second day of the prestigious royal event on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, in London, on behalf of King Charles.
According to GB News, the future Queen skipped the 2024 Chelsea Flower Festival due to her cancer treatment.
During this year’s event, Kate opted for a bright yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she coordinated with a hat.
The royal couple met several patrons from the organizations while highlighting the different projects in a significant discussion.
At the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales also met the family of the late teenage photographer Liz Hatton, who died on November 27th last year after battling with an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour.
Apart from Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also attended the esteemed royal garden party.
King Charles, Queen Camilla release Kate Middleton and Prince William's photos from 2025 Chelsea Flower Show:
The official Instagram handle of The Royal Family has shared glimpses of Kate and William’s visit to the Chelsea Flower Show.
"This afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King," the caption stated.
They continued, "Their Royal Highnesses were joined in the gardens by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester."
"Historically, Garden Parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes, and have evolved into a way of recognising and rewarding public service," the statement concluded.
King Charles and Queen Camilla did not attend the soiree as they attended a different historic engagement earlier in the day.