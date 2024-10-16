Selfies outside Salman Khan's house barred after gruesome murder of Baba Siddique

Trending

  • October 16, 2024
Salman Khan's residence is seeing an increase in security following politician Baba Siddique's death. 

As reported by Times of India, police constables have been stationed outside the actor's house and fans are not allowed to take selfies or record videos like before. 

Along with fans, security has also revealed that media professionals are not permitted to shoot outside the actor's house. 

The report further mentioned that a CCTV camera has been installed to track movements. 

It has been noted that an escort vehicle has been assigned to follow Khan's car and a Special Reserve Police Force, what happened to be Y-plus security. 

On hearing the news of Baba's death, Khan reportedly cancelled all meetings and has requested all his colleagues from Bollywood to not meet him for a couple of days. 

Celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra among others arrived at the Lilavati hospital, Mumbai to visit the family of the bereaved. 

Mumbai police has arrested two out of three attackers. Maharashtra chief Eknath Shinde confirmed two assailants are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while the third is seemingly on the run. 

