Royal

Queen Camilla ‘seething in ager’ from Meghan Markle’s indecent photos

Meghan Markle didn’t obey royal protocol when posting her photos to social media

  • October 16, 2024


Queen Camilla was once “seething with anger” from Meghan Markle’s “indecently timed” photos.

As per Daily Star, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed at London’s National Theatre in March 2020, when she visited the side to carry out a public engagement as its patron.

Prince Harry’s wife reportedly asked for those images to be published immediately, even though she had been requested not to because they would overshadow Queen Camilla’s speech from the same day.

Without timing the post to avoid media clash, Meghan Markle’s snaps were hastily uploaded to the Duke of Sussex’s official Instagram profile, which was still functioning at the time.

An insider has claimed that King Charles’ wife became “very upset” as her important talk on domestic violence had been outshined by those glamorous photos.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Sun, “The men in grey suits are at pains to avoid diary clashes and the prospect of one member of the family outshining the other on the same day.”

“Queen Camilla would be justified at being miffed to say the least. But as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their work, these kinds of clashes are inevitable,” he pointed out.

Regardless, King Charles’ wife was left “furious” because the Duchess of Sussex had simply “refused to listen” and “stole her limelight” despite being part of the royal family at the time.

