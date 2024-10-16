Entertainment

Cher aims to mend family ties amid navigating drama with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

The 'Believe' singer and the rapper are dating since November 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Cher aims to mend family ties amid navigating drama with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

Cher is reportedly seeking to mend strained relationships with her children.

According to In Touch, the insider shared that The Mask star wanted to make peace with her estranged children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman amid her ongoing relationship with boyfriend, Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards.

The source said, “Cher says she’s doing this because she misses them, but everyone suspects she wants to make peace because she’s worried her relationship with A.E. won’t last and she doesn’t want to face the end of her life totally alone.”

“They don’t trust his intentions, and that has caused some friction, so Cher would never want to admit to them that there’s trouble brewing between her and A.E.,” the insider added.

The source continued, “Cher was furious, and they got into a big fight,” adding, “But once Cher calmed down, she went into major damage control mode.”

“Cher now has a chance to make peace with her sons,” said the tipster, adding, “But she’s not out of the woods with them yet!”

Notably, the 73-year-old singer had a rocky relationship with her kids after she attempted to force recovering drug addict Elijah, 48, into a conservatorship.

Chaz, aged 55, reportedly expressed shock at Cher's conflict with Elijah and declined to include her in his upcoming wedding to former child star Shara Blue Mathes.

