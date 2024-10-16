Rafael Nadal lauds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for 2024 performance

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal praised Carlos Alcarz and Jannik Sinner for their performance in the 2024 season but refused to compare them with the Big Three.
According to Tennis365, the 22-time Grand Slam winner noted that both of the young players are “creating their own stories” with their phenomenal performance this season as both number one and two have already won two Grand Slams in 2024.
Alcaraz, 21, has won the Wimbledon and French Open while Sinner, 23, has won his maiden Australia Open and US Open this year. The pair have come face to face three times and the Spaniard has a 6-4 edge.
Moreover, the 37-year-old asserted, “I think it’s not a moment to compare eras. Because Novak is still there. Roger and myself, we left, going to leave soon. But that’s part of the sports career of everyone.
He further added, “Now it’s a new generation coming. We need to let them create their own rivalries and their own story. They don’t need the comparisons with us. And let’s see at the end of their careers, then will be the moment to compete what they did and what we did.”
To note, Nadal who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Six Kings Slam, announced his retirement from international tennis after Davis Cup finals in November.