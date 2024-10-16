Maya Jama slams ex-boyfriend Stormzy after he steps out with new girl

Maya Jama has slammed a “narrative” that has been seemingly pushed by her ex-boyfriend Stormzy following his appearance with a brand new girlfriend.
On Thursday, she hopped on Instagram, writing, “The narrative that I don’t want to settle down and have kids is a lieeeee.”
Right after the two parted ways in August 2023, it was widely reported that Stormzy left Maya Jama because she wanted to entirely focus on her solo career instead of settling down him.
Per Daily Mail, many sources even claimed that the rapper wanted to have babies as soon as possible!
And, now, his shockingly infatuated outing with new girlfriend Victoria Monet seemed to be confirming these suggestions as the duo was kissing each other publicly.
It has only been three months since Stormzy waved goodbye to Maya Jama and moved on, but he and his new romance partner are already planning to have kids.
Just yesterday, Victoria Monet joked that she will be “contributing to the population next year,” hinting at an upcoming little one with the songwriter.
Maya Jama has reportedly responded to her “ex-boyfriend’s narrative” by clarifying that the reason for their breakup wasn’t that she didn’t want to have children.