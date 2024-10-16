Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership

Prince William has issued a defiant message to critics, questioning his leadership in a homelessness campaign.
In the new teaser clip of an upcoming ITV documentary about his ambitious Homewards initiative, the Prince of Wales was asked if he is the right person to lead the campaign.
"There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?" the interviewer quizzed.
Responding to the question William stated, "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all.”
“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need,” the future king expressed.
Willaim further added, “And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"
Homewards, which was founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in June 2023, aims to end homelessness in six locations around the UK.
The series, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will chronicle the first year of this five-year initiative.