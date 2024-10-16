Royal

Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership

The Prince of Wales said he's using his royal role to 'influence and help people'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership
Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership

Prince William has issued a defiant message to critics, questioning his leadership in a homelessness campaign.

In the new teaser clip of an upcoming ITV documentary about his ambitious Homewards initiative, the Prince of Wales was asked if he is the right person to lead the campaign.

"There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?" the interviewer quizzed.

Responding to the question William stated, "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all.”

“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need,” the future king expressed.

Willaim further added, “And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"

Homewards, which was founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in June 2023, aims to end homelessness in six locations around the UK.

The series, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will chronicle the first year of this five-year initiative. 

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament

Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

Royal News

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Diana’s brother confirms dating woman who has sued his ex-wife
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
King Charles spends a 'fantastic' evening without Queen Camilla
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Queen Camilla ‘seething in ager’ from Meghan Markle’s indecent photos
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Prince William shares exciting news ahead of King Charles Australia trip
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos