Entertainment

Halle Bailey slips into 'revenge' dress weeks after DDG split

Halle Bailey shared a glimpse of dazzling look for the premiere of her new film 'The Line'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Halle Bailey slips into revenge dress weeks after DDG split
Halle Bailey slips into 'revenge' dress weeks after DDG split

Halle Bailey knows how to take a stylish revenge!

The singer and actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 15, to post a video a video of her dazzling look for the premiere of her new film The Line in New York City.

“Halo’s mommy on the way to the line premiere (along with a heart emoji),” she wrote in the caption, referring to her 9-month-old son Halo.

Bailey further added, “So honored to be a part of such a beautiful film.”

In the clip, Bailey could be seen wearing a light green fitted sequined midi dress with long flared sleeves and bronze strappy heels as she filmed herself posing in a bathroom mirror.

The Little Mermaid actress complemented her look with loose thick curls, looking absolutely gorgeous.


Bailey's ‘revenge dress’ comes weeks after split with ex-boyfriend DDG.

On October 3, DDG announced the separation on Instagram.

"...After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he stated.

Hailey Bailey and DDG first sparked dating rumors in January 2022 and welcomed a son Halo in 2023.

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament

Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

Entertainment News

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to avoid ‘added stress’
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Maya Jama slams ex-boyfriend Stormzy after he steps out with new girl
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Travis Kelce dishes on favorite date night activity with Taylor Swift
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Cher aims to mend family ties amid navigating drama with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want Kylie to ‘exploit’ Timothée Chalamet romance
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Nick Jonas runs off stage as assassination threat disrupts Prague concert
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Shawn Mendes leaves fans mesmerized with powerful vocals at Nashville concert
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Zendaya gets ‘obsessed’ with new ‘special’ campaign for clothing line
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Sebastian Stan claps back at Trump's negative remarks on biopic 'The Apprentice'
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Cher, AE Edwards steal spotlight with cozy moments on Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet