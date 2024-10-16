Halle Bailey slips into 'revenge' dress weeks after DDG split

Halle Bailey knows how to take a stylish revenge!
The singer and actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 15, to post a video a video of her dazzling look for the premiere of her new film The Line in New York City.
“Halo’s mommy on the way to the line premiere (along with a heart emoji),” she wrote in the caption, referring to her 9-month-old son Halo.
Bailey further added, “So honored to be a part of such a beautiful film.”
In the clip, Bailey could be seen wearing a light green fitted sequined midi dress with long flared sleeves and bronze strappy heels as she filmed herself posing in a bathroom mirror.
The Little Mermaid actress complemented her look with loose thick curls, looking absolutely gorgeous.
Bailey's ‘revenge dress’ comes weeks after split with ex-boyfriend DDG.
On October 3, DDG announced the separation on Instagram.
"...After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he stated.
Hailey Bailey and DDG first sparked dating rumors in January 2022 and welcomed a son Halo in 2023.