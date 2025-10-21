Sydney Sweeney drops jaw-dropping BTS glimpse of her Academy Museum look  

Sydney Sweeney is swooning over her fans as she shared a few sneak peeks into her stunning appearance at the 2025 Academy Museum gala.
Shortly after dazzling in her racy black gown at the star-studded event, the Euphoria starlet took to her Instagram account to release a series of behind-the-scenes shots of her stunning look.
"Thank you for having me @academymuseum #armanimakeup," Sweeney stated in her caption.
The 28-year-old American actress flaunted her famous cleavage as she joined other infamous Hollywood celebrities, including renowned pop star Justin Bieber’s millionaire wife, Hailey Bieber, Jenna Ortega and others.
Notably, the glitzy event was organized to honor a number of celebrities in the evening, including Bruce Springsteen, Bowen Yang, and Penelope Cruz.
For the Academy Museum ceremony, Sweeney opted for a halter-styled black velvet gown that had a large cutout on the front for a sultry flair.
She completed her look with minimal accessories and added a pair of mini silver earrings as well as a flashy ring on her right hand.
Sweeney released some behind-the-scenes footage, showing her makeup artist applying an eye-popping lip shade to her lips.
This appearance of the Anyone But You alum comes shortly after she promoted her new film, Christy, at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival.
Sydney Sweeney’s sports-action film was premiered across the theatres on September 5, 2025.