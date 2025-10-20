Entertainment

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage

The 'Levitating' crooner is currently touring Europe as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism

  By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dua Lipas Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage
Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage 

Dua Lipa has left fans screaming after a legendary popstar joined her during her live musical show in Liverpool.

Last week an American singer and songwriter, Ben Gibbard, made a surprise cameo at the Albanian singer’s recent musical show.

During the concert, Dua and Ben delivered electrifying performance at his superhit track, I Will Follow You Into the Dark, which was released by his popular rock band, Death Cab for Cutie, in June 2006.

The legendary artist conquered a 100-mile ultramarathon earlier this year, crossing the finish line after racing through the darkness while battling heat stroke.

His special cameo at Dua's show marked his musical comeback as he has taken the break from the band in the early 2000s, but he has consistently returned to his role in Death Cab for Cutie, and the band continues to release music and tour.

Fans reactions over Dua Lipa and Ben Gibbard's surprise performance: 

As their performance garnered traction on social media, several fans rushed to their X accounts to express their excitement over the unexpected collaboration between the two artists.

One fan said, "Everything is better with Ben Gibbard. Props to Dua Lipa for having good taste." 

"Pretty decent cover. It's a sweet but really safe song to play. Good way to pop the crowd, though," another commented.

A third noted, "Super sweet duet, great song. I love Ben so much." 

It is important to note that Dua Lipa is currently performing in Europe as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism, which she began in November last year, in support of her third studio album of the same title.  

Advertisement
