Entertainment

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour

The 'Memories' singer brings his upcoming concert tour, Wishbone World Tour, in support of his studio album, 'Wishbone'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour
Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour 

Conan Gray has thrilled his fandom with big announcement regarding his upcoming shows in Dublin.

The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter took to his official Instagram account on Monday, October 20, to release the new dates of his musical World tour.

Conan is set to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 5, 2026, as part of his highly-anticipated European leg of the Wishbone World Tour.

"WISHBONE. WORLD. TOUR. i am thrilled to announce that the wishbone pajama shows are sailing worldwide— and now even bigger and better," the Maniac crooner stated in the caption. 

He continued, "Presale signups begin right now, link on my page. taking the incredible @eshatewari along for the journey. all tickets on sale october 24 @ 9am your local time."

"Bringing this album on tour to you has been the greatest joy of my life, and i can’t believe i get to keep wishbone’s story continuing through next year!!" he concluded.

The concert tour is scheduled to be begin on February 19, at 3Arena, Dublin, and will be concluded on May 5, 2026.

Wishbone World Tour, marks the support for Gray’s fourth studio album, Wishbone, which he released in August 2023. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role
Ariana Grande's upcoming movie, 'Wicked: For Good,' will premiere in November this year

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage
The 'Levitating' crooner is currently touring Europe as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parted ways in September 2023

Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour

Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour
Ultrasound World Tour is the ongoing fourth concert of Lorde which she began

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project
The ‘Black Bag’ actress and the British monarch join forces to celebrate milestone anniversary, supporting an impactful project

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker was spotted cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73
Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson who worked with Madonna passes away at age 73

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless
Inside history's most explosive celebrity-politician affairs that shook the world

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement
The ‘Missing You’ singer left fans disappointed by suddenly leaving stage mid-performance during The Boy is Mine tour’s Chicago show

Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut

Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker sparks wild frenzy on social media after her upbeat appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look
Kim Kardashian opens up about inspiration behind her bold look on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall
Kylie Jenner receives support from Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner