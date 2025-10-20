Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour 

Conan Gray has thrilled his fandom with big announcement regarding his upcoming shows in Dublin.
The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter took to his official Instagram account on Monday, October 20, to release the new dates of his musical World tour.
Conan is set to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 5, 2026, as part of his highly-anticipated European leg of the Wishbone World Tour.
"WISHBONE. WORLD. TOUR. i am thrilled to announce that the wishbone pajama shows are sailing worldwide— and now even bigger and better," the Maniac crooner stated in the caption.
He continued, "Presale signups begin right now, link on my page. taking the incredible @eshatewari along for the journey. all tickets on sale october 24 @ 9am your local time."
"Bringing this album on tour to you has been the greatest joy of my life, and i can’t believe i get to keep wishbone’s story continuing through next year!!" he concluded.
The concert tour is scheduled to be begin on February 19, at 3Arena, Dublin, and will be concluded on May 5, 2026.
Wishbone World Tour, marks the support for Gray’s fourth studio album, Wishbone, which he released in August 2023.