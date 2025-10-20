Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role 

Colman Domingo has surprised his fans with his upcoming special role in Ariana Grande's upcoming film, Wicked: For Good.
On Monday, October 20, the official Instagram handle of the new movie announced that the 55-year-old American actor and playwright has joined the entire cast for a secret role in the second instalment of the Wicked.
The heartfelt video showed Domingo hiding behind a lion stuffed animal before revealing himself and saying, "See you in Oz!"
Filmmaker Jon M. Chu recently teased that the fans would be excited when they found out who it was. "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild," he said.
For those uninformed, the Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz.
However, in Wicked’s first part the special role was reprised as the young cub Elphaba portrayed by Cynthia Erivo, and Fiyero – who was Jonathan Bailey, in the move.
Fans reacted on Colman Domingo's role in Wicked: For Good:
As the footage went viral on social media, fans were quick to express their excitement over the new addition in the new movie, with one commenting, "OHHHHHH SHIZZZ!!!!!! My heart is about to burst!"
"Listennnnnnn!!!! And I can’t waitttttt to see what he wears on the red carpet," another said.
While a third chimed in, "Surprised they shared this before the premiere, but I am so thrilled!"
Wicked: For Good will see the return of Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba Throp and Glinda Upland, respectively.
The movie will premier across the theatres on November 21, 2025.