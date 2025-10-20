Entertainment

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role

Ariana Grande's upcoming movie, 'Wicked: For Good,' will premiere in November this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role 

Colman Domingo has surprised his fans with his upcoming special role in Ariana Grande's upcoming film, Wicked: For Good.

On Monday, October 20, the official Instagram handle of the new movie announced that the 55-year-old American actor and playwright has joined the entire cast for a secret role in the second instalment of the Wicked.

The heartfelt video showed Domingo hiding behind a lion stuffed animal before revealing himself and saying, "See you in Oz!"

P.C.: Wicked movie/Instagram
P.C.: Wicked movie/Instagram 

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu recently teased that the fans would be excited when they found out who it was. "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild," he said.

For those uninformed, the Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz.

However, in Wicked’s first part the special role was reprised as the young cub Elphaba portrayed by Cynthia Erivo, and Fiyero – who was Jonathan Bailey, in the move.

Fans reacted on Colman Domingo's role in Wicked: For Good: 

As the footage went viral on social media, fans were quick to express their excitement over the new addition in the new movie, with one commenting, "OHHHHHH SHIZZZ!!!!!! My heart is about to burst!"

"Listennnnnnn!!!! And I can’t waitttttt to see what he wears on the red carpet," another said.

While a third chimed in, "Surprised they shared this before the premiere, but I am so thrilled!"

Wicked: For Good will see the return of Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba Throp and Glinda Upland, respectively. 

The movie will premier across the theatres on November 21, 2025. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour
The 'Memories' singer brings his upcoming concert tour, Wishbone World Tour, in support of his studio album, 'Wishbone'

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage
The 'Levitating' crooner is currently touring Europe as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parted ways in September 2023

Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour

Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour
Ultrasound World Tour is the ongoing fourth concert of Lorde which she began

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project
The ‘Black Bag’ actress and the British monarch join forces to celebrate milestone anniversary, supporting an impactful project

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker was spotted cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73
Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson who worked with Madonna passes away at age 73

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless
Inside history's most explosive celebrity-politician affairs that shook the world

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement
The ‘Missing You’ singer left fans disappointed by suddenly leaving stage mid-performance during The Boy is Mine tour’s Chicago show

Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut

Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker sparks wild frenzy on social media after her upbeat appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look
Kim Kardashian opens up about inspiration behind her bold look on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall
Kylie Jenner receives support from Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner