Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to avoid ‘added stress’

Hailey Bieber has posed as the number one model for Victoria’s Secret since a long time now, but was recently missing from its high-profile comeback fashion show in New York City.
Now, an insider has given three reasons why she skipped the buzzing event on Tuesday despite being among those favorite faces that the brand has been using for its shoots and campaigns.
“She has a lot going on at the moment, and I think everyone can understand that,” a close friend told Daily Mail.
Of course, the first obvious reason is that the socialite is invested in looking after her baby Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin Bieber.
The insider said, “Hailey Bieber is nesting with Jack Blues Bieber and does not want to work right now. Her baby is only seven weeks old and she is full-on mama bear.”
Meanwhile, the other two reasons are much more stressing on her part since she has to deal with the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ issue as well as her turbulent relationship with father Stephen Baldwin.
“Hailey Bieber is very aware that she needs to avoid stress during her postpartum era because she is in a delicate place and her health is a top priority,” the close pal went on.
They pointed, “It was only two years ago that she had heart surgery. Since then, she has been very mindful of keeping stress at bay. She does not need petty attacks, she wants kindness.”
And these three delicate reasons are simply why Hailey Bieber had to let go off owning the Victoria’s Secret ramp next to friends Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.