Halsey shares regret over photo she once took with police to avoid trouble

Halsey is set to drop her new album The Great Impersonator on October 25

  by Web Desk
  October 17, 2024
Halsey recalled a party she hosted a few years ago that caught the attention police and to avoid trouble the pop star went an extra mile which they somewhat regrets now.

After the police shut down the event due to noise, Halsey agreed to take a photo with the officers, posing in a dripping wet bra.

Although the Without Me singer initially found the moment amusing, they now views it differently.

“It wasn’t until a couple of years later that I was like, ‘Damn, those cops just have a picture of me half naked on their phone,' I’m sure it comes out in bars. Ah, don’t love that,” Halsey told Rolling Stone UK.

They added: “All those little versions of me that are out on their little side quests, floating around the world – I wish I could bring you back home so that you weren’t out there going through that."

“That picture on that phone, that nude on someone’s phone, that Polaroid photo, all those little versions of me in that intimate space whether consenting or not, that are out in the world that people were using for whatever, I wish I could call them back. That’s a really lonely feeling,” Halsey added.

Halsey is set to drop her new album The Great Impersonator on October 25.

