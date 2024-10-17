'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan rejects 'plus-size heroine' label: 'So insulting'

No one can shatter Nicola Coughlan’s confidence, not even body shammers!
The actress, who bared much of her skin in a steamy scene of Bridgerton season 3 alongside Luke Newton, fired back at people who called her "brave" for being vulnerable.
“Don’t call me brave. I have a cracking pair of boobs. There’s nothing brave about that, that’s actually just me showing them off," she told TIME.
Coughlan went on to add, "I’m a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K. and I’m seen as a ‘plus-size heroine,'" she said. "Making it about how I look is reductive and boring."
The actress admitted further that she “worked my arse off" to make Bridgerton's third season and she is not going let anyone comment about her looks.
"I barely saw my family and friends, and people were just going, 'But your body' ... I don't take it as nice,” Nicola Coughlan said.
She further added, "What if I was suddenly going to play a ballerina and lose a s--- ton of weight, are you not going to like me anymore?" she questioned, calling the discussion overall "insane and so insulting.”
Bridgerton’s all 3 season are available Netflix, along with its prequel spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.