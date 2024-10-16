Trudeau calls Indian interference in Canada ‘horrific mistake’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, called India’s alleged interference in the “safety and security” of his country a “horrific mistake.”
According to Newsweek, the Canadian Prime Minister, ahead of his testimony before the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, vowed to respond to India after interference for the safety of the country.
Trudeau said, “We are not looking to provoke or create a fight with India. The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada. We need to respond in order to ensure Canadians' safety."
Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated on Monday that “there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains."
Furthermore, the tension between Canada and India's relationship intensified after the Royal Canadian Police expelled the Indian High Commissioner, along with five other diplomats from the country over the alleged involvement in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023 on Canadian soil.
India, in response, denied all the accusations and expelled six Canadian diplomats from the country.
Later, the Foreign Minister of Canada, Mélanie Joly, wrote in X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian diplomats were expelled from the country on the basis of “evidence” and asked India for cooperation.