Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne

The former member of One Direction Liam Payne died after falling multiple stories on October 16, 2024

  by Web Desk
  October 17, 2024
Many renowned Hollywood celebrities have paid tribute to the late musician, Liam Payne, who passed away tragically on Wednesday.

As per Argentine news channel TN, the former member of One Direction died after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Charlie Puth paid a moving tribute to his pal Liam on his Instagram Stories and penned, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.”


The newly married singer also posted a clip of the two artists when they were young and wrote, “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry.”

Moreover, Paris Hilton send condolences to Liam's family and loved ones on her official social media account.

She wrote on X, “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. (heart emoji) RIP my friend.”

Local police told PEOPLE that currently they are investigating the cause behind his death, adding that an autopsy will be conducted.

Notably, Liam was a member of a popular boy band 1D consisting of four other members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. 

The pop-rock band announced that they will would be going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

