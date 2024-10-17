Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing

Kim Kardashian spend the mother-daughter day with North West at night sushi restaurant in Malibu.
On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 43, wore an expensive fur coat as she coordinated her date night outfit to go with North’s bold look.
For the late night outing, the reality T.V star went for a pair of nude heels with a Louis Vuitton handbag. She finished the look by tying her hair in a sleek bun.
On the other hand, 11-year-old child donned an over-size shirt, earflap hat that matched the colour of her mom's coat.
The mother-daughter duo reportedly met a singer named FKA Twigs for a meal.
Recently, The Kardashians star reposted a throwback video of Entertainment Tonight on her Instagram Story.
The viral video showed a snippet of Kim as a teen, along with her daughter North West.
She wrote, “North West Brings the Same Energy as her Mom” while the outlet penned, “North West’s ‘Interview Magazine’ Q&A is very much giving the same energy as Kim Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!”
Other than North, Kim share three mother kids with ex husband Kanye West, Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5.