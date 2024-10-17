Entertainment

Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing

'The Kardashians' star went out on a sushi date with daughter North West

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing

Kim Kardashian spend the mother-daughter day with North West at night sushi restaurant in Malibu.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 43, wore an expensive fur coat as she coordinated her date night outfit to go with North’s bold look.

For the late night outing, the reality T.V star went for a pair of nude heels with a Louis Vuitton handbag. She finished the look by tying her hair in a sleek bun.

Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing

On the other hand, 11-year-old child donned an over-size shirt, earflap hat that matched the colour of her mom's coat.

The mother-daughter duo reportedly met a singer named FKA Twigs for a meal.

Recently, The Kardashians star reposted a throwback video of Entertainment Tonight on her Instagram Story.

The viral video showed a snippet of Kim as a teen, along with her daughter North West.

She wrote, “North West Brings the Same Energy as her Mom” while the outlet penned, “North West’s ‘Interview Magazine’ Q&A is very much giving the same energy as Kim Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!”

Other than North, Kim share three mother kids with ex husband Kanye West, Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goal with North West in new outing

Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goal with North West in new outing
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan

China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan

Entertainment News

China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Kim Kardashian unfazed by public criticism after rocky love life
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Liam Payne’s legal troubles with ex Maya Henry took a toll before his death
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Liam Payne leaves music industry mourning after tragic death
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan rejects 'plus-size heroine' label: 'So insulting'
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Halsey shares regret over photo she once took with police to avoid trouble
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to avoid ‘added stress’
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Halle Bailey slips into 'revenge' dress weeks after DDG split
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Maya Jama slams ex-boyfriend Stormzy after he steps out with new girl
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Travis Kelce dishes on favorite date night activity with Taylor Swift