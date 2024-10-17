Prince William awards New Zealand's former PM Jacinda Ardern a special honour

The Prince of Wales, William honoured the former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern with a special title.
On Wednesday, October 16, William awarded Ardern with Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit title for her services to the State.
In a delightful video shared on the Prince and Princes of Wales' Instagram account, William could be seen indulged in a friendly and pleasant conversation with his "friend" and the trustee of prince's environmental initiative, Earthshot Prize.
Ardern, who was appointed as the trustee in last year's April expressed that she feels "particularly special" for receiving the new honour from the prince of Wales.
Meanwhile, William also penned a heartfelt note alongside the video, which read, "A friend, an extraordinary advocate for the environment and now a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to the State."
He further added, "@jacindaardern it was a privilege to present you with this deserved award at Windsor today!"
She looked stunning in a traditional Maori cloak, Korowai, worn during special ceremonies.
Jacinda Ardern got to know Prince William during her time leading the Commonwealth country of New Zealand.
In September 2022, she also spoke on behalf of William at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City amid his absence from the event following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth days before.