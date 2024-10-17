Entertainment

Selena Gomez launches new global Rare Beauty campaign

Selena Gomez reveals RARE meaning behind her makeup brand

  by Web Desk
  October 17, 2024


Selena Gomez has finally launched the first global campaign of makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

The Only Murders in the Building starlet partnered up with Fred & Farid in Los Angeles to launch Every Side of You.

In the viral campaign, she highlighted the beauty of different sides of people and unique points of their identity, each of which is worth loving and celebrating.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Selena posted a video clip and wrote, “When I started @RareBeauty, I set out to create a brand that celebrates you—*every* side of you. I’m honored to launch this new campaign as a reminder that you are beautiful, you are special, and you are always worthy of love.”

While explaining the meaning behind her brand, she added, “To be Rare is to love every you. Love your rare.”

The Wolves hitmaker’s company also collaborated with Sephora on World Mental Health Day.

Katie Welch, CMO at Rare Beauty, praised Selena, “Whether it’s sharing a candid look of her life at home or on the red carpet, Selena has become an inspirational icon for unapologetically loving who she is, with and without makeup.”

On the work front, the renowned actress will be next seen in Emilia Pérez

The upcoming Spanish musical film will be released on November 13, 2024.

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing
Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death
Kim Kardashian unfazed by public criticism after rocky love life
Liam Payne’s legal troubles with ex Maya Henry took a toll before his death
Liam Payne leaves music industry mourning after tragic death
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan rejects 'plus-size heroine' label: 'So insulting'
Halsey shares regret over photo she once took with police to avoid trouble
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to avoid ‘added stress’
Halle Bailey slips into 'revenge' dress weeks after DDG split
Maya Jama slams ex-boyfriend Stormzy after he steps out with new girl