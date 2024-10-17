Selena Gomez launches new global Rare Beauty campaign

Selena Gomez has finally launched the first global campaign of makeup brand, Rare Beauty.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet partnered up with Fred & Farid in Los Angeles to launch Every Side of You.
In the viral campaign, she highlighted the beauty of different sides of people and unique points of their identity, each of which is worth loving and celebrating.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Selena posted a video clip and wrote, “When I started @RareBeauty, I set out to create a brand that celebrates you—*every* side of you. I’m honored to launch this new campaign as a reminder that you are beautiful, you are special, and you are always worthy of love.”
While explaining the meaning behind her brand, she added, “To be Rare is to love every you. Love your rare.”
The Wolves hitmaker’s company also collaborated with Sephora on World Mental Health Day.
Katie Welch, CMO at Rare Beauty, praised Selena, “Whether it’s sharing a candid look of her life at home or on the red carpet, Selena has become an inspirational icon for unapologetically loving who she is, with and without makeup.”
On the work front, the renowned actress will be next seen in Emilia Pérez.
The upcoming Spanish musical film will be released on November 13, 2024.