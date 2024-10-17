Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned big prior to King Charles, Queen Camilla’s royal tour to Australia

  October 17, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move has ensured their lasting ties to the Europe even after King Charles evicted them from their cottage at Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their official duties and left the royal family in January 2020, were left without a home in the country as the monarch expelled them from their cottage.

However, to ensure that they retain a foothold in the Atlantic, the Spare author and his wife have reportedly bought a home in Portugal, reported Daily Mail.

This smart move of purchasing a property in Portugal may allow the California-based couple a visa-free access to the European Union’s Schengen area as they would acquire a Golden Visa for having a home in the Europe.

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only royals who have purchased a home in Portugal, as Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also have a huge land by the sea in their names.

The princess owns a luxurious home comprised of 300 properties in Melides’ CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Lisbon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's property purchase update comes just before King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal tour to Australia on Friday, October 18, 2024.

