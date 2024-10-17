Royal

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

King Charles showcases his ‘extraordinary’ work ethics with major move

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes
King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes 

The British monarch Charles has seemingly taken a page out of his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s book as he is not willing to give up on his royal duties amid cancer.

Just eight months after his cancer diagnosis, King Charles is preparing to embark on his first international trip to Australia and Samoa with wife Queen Camilla since ascending to the throne. 

Reportedly to fulfil his commitment to the reign, he has put his treatment on “pause.”

This major decision from Charles is seemingly a reflection of not only his commitment to the monarchy, but also how he has followed in his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps as she also kept working until the last days of her life.

A source has exclusively told InTouch that, “They’ve already shortened the tour to accommodate his illness.”

“It’s just another example of the extraordinary work ethic he got from his mother, who fulfilled her duties up until her last day alive,” added the insider of Queen Elizabeth II, who met new Prime Minister Liz Truss just two days before her death on September 8, 2022.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their 11-day tour to Australia and Samoa on October 18, 2024. 

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Royal News

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Prince William awards New Zealand's former PM Jacinda Ardern a special honour
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Prince William reveals ‘big challenge’ and ‘agenda’ at Centrepoint Awards
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Princess Diana’s brother confirms dating woman who has sued his ex-wife
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
King Charles spends a 'fantastic' evening without Queen Camilla
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Queen Camilla ‘seething in ager’ from Meghan Markle’s indecent photos
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein