King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes 

The British monarch Charles has seemingly taken a page out of his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s book as he is not willing to give up on his royal duties amid cancer.
Just eight months after his cancer diagnosis, King Charles is preparing to embark on his first international trip to Australia and Samoa with wife Queen Camilla since ascending to the throne.
Reportedly to fulfil his commitment to the reign, he has put his treatment on “pause.”
This major decision from Charles is seemingly a reflection of not only his commitment to the monarchy, but also how he has followed in his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps as she also kept working until the last days of her life.
A source has exclusively told InTouch that, “They’ve already shortened the tour to accommodate his illness.”
“It’s just another example of the extraordinary work ethic he got from his mother, who fulfilled her duties up until her last day alive,” added the insider of Queen Elizabeth II, who met new Prime Minister Liz Truss just two days before her death on September 8, 2022.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their 11-day tour to Australia and Samoa on October 18, 2024.