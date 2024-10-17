Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori look tense amid sexual assault lawsuit

The couple look fazed amid their recent outing in Tokyo

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Kanye West appeared visibly tense during an outing with Bianca Censori in Tokyo amid facing the sexual assault lawsuit.

The CARNIVAL rapper looked under pressure as he and his 29-year-old Australian partner were spotted in the hotel lobby in the bustling capital of Japan.

West, also known as Ye wore his signature black hoodie and kept his head down while chatting with Bianca before answering a phone call.

Bianca appeared stylish in a sleek black leather trench coat, with her dark hair tied up in a neat bun while standing next to her husband.

Notably, their recent outing came over the heels of his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta alleged the Famous rapper had troubling sexual conduct.

On Friday, Pisciotta updated the lawsuit that she filed in June against West for sexual harassment and stalking during her employment in 2021-22.

The lawsuit claimed West's office was transformed into a 'sexual playground' while Censori acted as his “sex party coordinator” and willingly participated in the rapper's “twisted sexual fantasies.”

Pisciotta asserted that West had once seized her by the throat while in the presence of Censori

West has refuted the allegation made in Pisciotta’s initial lawsuit, dismissing the accusations as 'baseless' and accusing her of blackmail and extortion.

