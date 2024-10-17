Royal

Prince Harry stuns fans with his never-before-seen skill in viral footage

The Duke of Sussex makes first appearance after his two-week trip away from his home in California

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


Prince Harry wowed fans as he showcased his impressive surfing skills in stunning new footage.

The Duke of Sussex is seen in a video being pulled along by a jet-ski before being released and jumping up onto his surfboard.

It went public after being posted on Instagram by surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, as it is filmed at a 'surf ranch' in Leeemore, California that is run by surfing superstar Kelly Slater.

The clip was shared alongside the caption, “In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,. It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco”

Soon it went viral, the royal fans couldn’t contain their emotions and arush to the comment sectiion to share their response.

One fan wrote, “Prince Harry, you have always been my favorite royal guy but now you stole my heart forever, That was awesome.”

Another commented, "Is there anything this man can't do? #PrinceHarry is a true Californian now and this is supposed to be the man who's plotting to come back to the UK?"

The third noted, “Prince Harry was in Lemoore and nobody knew nice.”

Notably, it is not cleared when the video was captured, but it is the first appearence of Harry after his two-week trip away from his home in California to make a string of appearances in New York, London and Southern Africa. 

