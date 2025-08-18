Prince Harry shows passion to mend ties with King Charles in emotional letter

Prince Harry makes yet another move to show his keenness to heal his long standing rift with the Royal Family.
Just a week after King Charles commemorated the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, it has been reported that Prince Harry also joined his estranged family to mark the sombre event with an emotional letter.
The 40-year-old duke, who served for 10 years in the Army, paid homage to the veterans with a personal letter and wreath placed at the Burma Star Memorial at the same location.
In the letter, the father of two honoured all the soldiers who fought in World War II, including his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who served in the Far East.
As per the photos of the letter obtained by GB News, Harry wrote, "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign."
Prince William's brother continued, "He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave."
"On this 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we pause to remember the day the guns finally fell silent across the world, the true end of the Second World War," he noted.
Harry went on to express, "We also pause to recognise you, the men and women of the 'Forgotten Army,' whose courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable."
The duke concluded his emotional letter noting, "You faced an enemy determined to the last, fought in unforgiving terrain, and endured months - even years - far from home, in conditions most could scarcely imagine."
The King and Queen commemorated the 80th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday, August 15, 2025.
This letter seemingly echoes Prince Harry's silent efforts to mend his broken relationship with his family since moving to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.