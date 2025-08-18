Home / Royal

Why King Charles keeps Prince Andrew closer despite Kate, William's 'disliking'

A strategic reason behind King Charles's decision to keep Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson close —despite Kate Middleton and Prince William's opposition, has been revealed.

From his ties to the sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, The Duke of York has brought disgrace to Royal Family with a slew of controversies throughout his life.

Despite his shady past and controversial life, Andrew's brother has always kept him around while making sure that he remains off the public sight.

Now, the Royal biographer, Andrew Lownie has uncovered Charles's smart move to stop Sarah and Andrew from causing more trouble for monarchy.

Lownie told Women's Day magazine, "Charles is a kind man and was fond of Andrew as a child but he has no illusions about him and can see the reputational damage to the monarchy that he is causing."

The Royal author continued, "He is also a sick man with more important priorities and doesn’t want family tensions." 

"He has realised he cannot evict Andrew from Royal Lodge (while he honours the tenancy) but has cut his financial support. All he can do now is keep his brother out of public sight," Lownie added. 

The author, who recently released a bombshell book The Rise and Fall of The House of York further explained, "Charles may be operating on the basis that it is best to keep Andrew and Fergie inside the tent rather than risk them causing trouble."

"Both have threatened to write books. [Fergie] has often hinted she – or associates – might spill the beans," he added.

In the same conversation, Andrew Lownie also revealed that the first thing Prince William will do after becoming the king is to "get rid" of the disgraced duke. 

Lownie claimed that Kate and William "don’t like him personally and can see the danger he poses to the institution that William will inherit."

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title by late Queen Elizabeth in 2020 after duke's controversial Newsnight interview. 

