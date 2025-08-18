Home / Royal

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend makes major move amid royal trouble

Prince Andrew dated former girlfriend Koo Stark for 18 months before breaking up 42 years ago

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Koo Stark, has made a major move amid the ongoing royal trouble.

The Duke of York’s former girlfriend is set to launch a wellness brand, seemingly trying to become the next Gwyneth Paltrow.

As per GB News, the Marquis de Sade's Justine star has applied to the Government’s Intellectual Property Office to trademark a business.

Her new venture will sell products ranging from crystal therapies to tarot card readings.

Koo’s application has been filed under “Kathleen Norris Stark trading as Koo Stark.”

According to the documents, her product will give, “therapeutic treatment of the body, meditation services, yoga, spiritual advice, aura photography and meditation training” alongside cosmetics.

Her latest move came after a YouGov survey showed that the UK public wants Prince Andrew stripped of his remaining royal titles.

Around 67 percent of Britons demand Andrew's remaining titles to be revoked, landing him in new trouble.

Amid the royal drama, the Duke of York’s ex filed a lawsuit against Star Wars producers for £190million a few months back.

The 69-year old actress starred as Luke Skywalker’s friend Camie Marstrap in the 1977 movie A New Hope, but her scenes were cut.

Scenes featuring Koo have surfaced online, prompting her to claim intellectual property rights infringement.

Prince Andrew, Koo Stark’s relationship:

Prince Andrew and Koo Stark’s relationship started after they met at a party in February 1981.

Due to intense pressure from the Royal Family, the couple broke up in 1983.

