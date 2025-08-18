King Charles issues crucial warning over incident at Sandringham home

King Charles III has released a crucial warning amid safety concerns at his Sandringham estate.
As per The Sun, the British monarch’s country home became the victim of a major wasp infestation. His Majesty had to issue a warning to visiting tourists for a huge summer insect boom.
This year has seen a record surge of stinging pests, bees, and other bugs, following the driest spring in five decades.
Charles’ statement, which was issued by the Sandringham estate social media account, read, “Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area.”
A source told the media outlet, “King Charles is known for his love of the environment but everyone is aware too many wasps could be a problem for visitors.”
The insider added, “Wasps are a critical part of the eco-system and nobody wants to harm them. This year there have been far more than is normal, which is why it is a challenge.”
Following the warning, Charles’ staff reportedly had to seal off bins and put up warning signs around Sandringham house.
Visitors to the house and gardens are being warned to practice extra caution around trash areas, with one set of dumpster section sealed and covered.
Last month, the royal staff had to call in pest control to deal with at least three wasp nests at the Royal Stud in Sandringham.