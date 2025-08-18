Princess Charlene calls out authorities to ‘avoid new tragedies’

Princess Charlene has called out higher authorities to take necessary actions in order to “avoid new tragedies.”
Her Highness has claimed that “drowning is a public health emergency” in her new statement.
On Monday, August 18, Prince Albert’s wife released an emotional statement on Instagram.
She stated, “As drownings increase during this summer period, HSH Princess Charlene calls for vigilance and prevention to avoid new tragedies. Drowning is silent and can happen in a matter of moments, even in a familiar environment.”
Charlene added, “My goal is simple: that every child associates water with confidence and joy, rather than fear. Through her Foundation, the Princess has been working for more than 10 years to save lives with her Learn To Swim and Water Safety programs, deployed in more than 45 countries.”
The Princess of Monaco shared that swimming should become a priority from nursery school onwards, so that every child can develop safely in the water.
“A constant commitment to protect the most vulnerable and remind us that these tragedies can be avoided,” she noted.
The former Olympic swimmer launched her foundation, Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, on December 14, 2012, to promote swimming.
To note, Charlene represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She retired from professional swimming in 2007.