Rarely-seen Royal shows support to ‘discriminated’ HIV patients during new visit

Princess Marie showed support to HIV patients during her heartfelt visit to Frederiksberg.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, August 18, the Danish Royal Family shared an update on the Countess of Monpezat’s new engagement, reporting that she toured a villa in Frederiksberg, where she visited Positivgruppen.

Positivgruppen, established in 1985, is a Danish non-profit dedicated to supporting HIV-positive gay and bisexual men.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Marie visited a villa in Frederiksberg, where Positivgruppen has been housed since 1987 as a place of refuge and patient association for HIV-positive people,” shared the Royals.

They also briefed about the organization, writing, “Positivgruppen was formed in 1985 as a place of refuge and patient association for HIV-positive gay and bisexual men, a group that was often met with discrimination and stigmatization at the beginning.”

Furthermore, the palace noted that the villa at Tesdorpfsvej 23 was made available by Frederiksberg's then-Mayor John Winther, and since 1987 the group has had permanent premises there.

“Since then, the house has developed into an important network for self-help with social activities, theme days and information work. Today, it is still run by volunteers and functions as a place where members can find support, community and an open common space free from prejudice,” they added.

Princess Marie is a member of the Danish Royal Family as second wife of Prince Joachim, the younger brother of King Frederik X.

