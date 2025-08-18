Home / Royal

Prince Andrew told to ‘do as King Charles says’ amid new book revelations

The disgraced Duke of York is the subject of a recent unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie

Prince Andrew has been advised to keep a low profile and follow King Charles’ lead after the publication of an unauthorized bombshell biography by Andrew Lownie.

The new book made many shocking revelations about the private life disgraced Duke of York, depicting him as sex obsessed, a “useful idiot” and easy prey for Jeffrey Epstein.

Discussing about this recent setback, a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond talked about how duke can might find a way to claw back some measure of public acceptance.

"His best course of action is to lie low, enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother asks,” she told The Mirror, referring to King Charles.

Bond continued, "If he is still invited to family gatherings, he would do well to forego the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background.”

“In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven’t seen a shred of it yet,” she added.

Prince Andrew stepped away from royal duties in 2019 after his ties to Epstein made headlines. 

 Although, the duke has stopped using His Royal Highness and is no longer a working royal, he has appeared at a few family events.

Earlier this year, Prince Andrew joined King Charles and other senior royals for their traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

